Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Drops By 33.8%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.06. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

