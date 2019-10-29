Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Rises By 31.2%

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 110,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.