Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Declines By 21.8%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 752,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

INSW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,826. The company has a market cap of $769.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on International Seaways from $21.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in International Seaways by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Seaways by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

