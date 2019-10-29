Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Decreases By 22.4%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 958,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 615.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 209,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $4,818,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 209,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.