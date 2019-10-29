Short Interest in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rises By 15.7%

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833 over the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.