Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expands By 26.0%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

NYSE:EW opened at $237.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $1,432,589.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,686. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

