Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Decreases By 93.2%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

