Short Interest in Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Decreases By 20.2%

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVDR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,185. The company has a market cap of $402.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avedro has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Analysts forecast that Avedro will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDR. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avedro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avedro during the 2nd quarter worth $4,699,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avedro by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avedro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

