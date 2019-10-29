Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Drops By 40.0%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.43 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,119 shares of company stock worth $99,450.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

