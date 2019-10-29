Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $324.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

