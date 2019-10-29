Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $17,953,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $14,474,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $7,985,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $6,376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 103,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,797. The company has a market capitalization of $739.93 million, a PE ratio of 247.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lanni Romney sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $259,837.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $2,385,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,773,313. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.