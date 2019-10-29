Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,871,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,220,000 after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 817,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 647,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 44.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 116,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 986,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

