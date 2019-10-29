Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,858 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Boston Partners grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,500,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KSU stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. 98,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,238. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.