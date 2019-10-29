Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 58,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

