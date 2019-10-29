Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 95.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,426. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

