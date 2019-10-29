Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 126.0% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,155,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,634 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 221,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

