Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.21.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

