Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Square by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.89. 1,925,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3,144.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 3.40. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

