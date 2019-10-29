Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,084.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,933 shares of company stock worth $6,285,232 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,307. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $28.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.