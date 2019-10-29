SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $1.00. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

