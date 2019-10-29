ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Opera (NYSE:OPRA) Head-To-Head Review

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ServiceNow and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $2.61 billion 17.59 -$26.70 million $0.20 1,223.50 Opera $172.28 million 6.71 $35.16 million $0.40 26.33

Opera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 5 23 2 2.90 Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00

ServiceNow currently has a consensus target price of $290.82, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Opera has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 1.09% 6.95% 1.93% Opera 14.40% 4.49% 4.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Opera on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

