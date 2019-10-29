Sepio Capital LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 157.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Celanese by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Celanese by 410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,356. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.