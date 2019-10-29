Sepio Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.65. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $10,990,890.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,696,523.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

