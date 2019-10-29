Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,565. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

