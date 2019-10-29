Sensata Technologies (ST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $1,248,731.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock worth $3,179,321 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

