Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 737,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SIGI opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

