SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up approximately 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,743,873. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 12,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,495. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.