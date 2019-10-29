Seaport Global Securities Comments on PolyOne Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.61 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

