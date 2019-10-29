Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 791,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,517. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

