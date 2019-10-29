Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 61.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,969 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $165,967.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,728.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,969 shares of company stock worth $7,589,077. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of STX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,665. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.28%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

