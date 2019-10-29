Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million.

Shares of CKH stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. 9,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Seacor has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Seacor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,140,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,438.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.