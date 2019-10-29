SCS Group PLC (SCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.20 on November 25th

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from SCS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SCS opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.31. SCS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.50 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

Get SCS Group alerts:

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider David Knight sold 45,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £107,193.06 ($140,066.72).

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.