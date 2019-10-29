Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,767. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last three months. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

