S&CO Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,020,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after buying an additional 239,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 139.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after buying an additional 2,302,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 70.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after buying an additional 981,355 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 76,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.