S&CO Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

