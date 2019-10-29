S&CO Inc. Acquires 1,705 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 3,120,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,765. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,497 shares of company stock worth $11,672,500. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.