Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$50.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,822. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

