Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.14 ($92.03).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €85.00 ($98.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €80.07. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.