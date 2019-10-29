Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRT3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.00 ($182.56).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €173.00 ($201.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €169.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €173.29. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.