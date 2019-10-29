Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,108. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

