Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives $25.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Aegis initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price objective on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,108. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

