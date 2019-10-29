Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

