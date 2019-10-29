Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 710 Price Target for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 634 ($8.28).

BP traded down GBX 18.35 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 493.65 ($6.45). 23,504,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($396.71). Insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864 over the last three months.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

