SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.07. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.
SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.