SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDVKY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.07. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

