Sanderson Farms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,720 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,358% compared to the typical volume of 192 call options.

In related news, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,002.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 711.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.19. The company had a trading volume of 547,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.72. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

