Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stake Lifted by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 1.20% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director David B. Farrell bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $100,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.