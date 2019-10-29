salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 63,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,259 shares of company stock valued at $41,354,176. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.43. 2,820,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,321. The stock has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

