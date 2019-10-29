Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

SBRA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 59,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,474. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

