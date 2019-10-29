Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 2.5% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. 6,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $64.36 and a 12-month high of $87.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

