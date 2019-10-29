Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

